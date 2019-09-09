China-Arab States Expo helps promote cross-border high-tech exchange, cooperation

Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2019 shows a multi-rotor UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) displayed at an exhibition of high technologies and equipment during the fourth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The fourth China-Arab States Expo has helped promote cross-border high-tech exchange and cooperation. At an exhibition of high technologies and equipment held as part of the expo, visitors are exposed to major scientific and technological breakthroughs and state-of-the-art equipment developed by the high-tech sector. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor tries on a 5G cloud-based virtual reality (VR) device at an exhibition of high technologies and equipment during the fourth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019.

Visitors look at an extravehicular mobility unit (EMU) designed for a taikonaut at an exhibition of high technologies and equipment during the fourth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2019.

People visit an exhibition of high technologies and equipment during the fourth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2019.

Visitors look at a smart agricultural irrigation system based on the Internet of Things (IoT) technology at an exhibition of high technologies and equipment during the fourth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2019.

A visitor plays the finger-guessing game with a robot at an exhibition of high technologies and equipment during the fourth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2019.