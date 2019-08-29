Girls misled to offer sex to HK protesters, urged to stay away from alcohol, marijuana

A protester throws a tear gas grenade at police on Sunday. Protesters illegally changed their demonstration route, set up barriers to block main roads in Tsuen Wan and violently assaulted the police. After issuing warnings to the protesters several times, police deployed tear gas. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Hong Kong Executive Councilor Fanny Law Fan Chiu-fun told the Global Times on Monday that she had "trusted" sources to prove that young girls have been misled into offering free sex to frontline protesters.Her comments came after she said earlier on Monday on RTHK's "Backchat" radio program that there were "confirmed reports" of young girls offering free sex to frontline protesters."I think we have confirmed that this is a true case. I am so sad for these young girls who have been misled into offering free sex," Law said during the program.The news has caused quite a stir in Hong Kong and appalled those who seek to protect under-aged girls from being misled and exploited by radical protesters amid the ongoing anti-government protests.Law told the Global Times on Monday that she has been accused by netizens for spreading "rumors" since the program was aired. But she said the case was confirmed "by a trusted friend through someone who knows the victim, a 14-year old student."Law said for privacy reasons, she cannot divulge the details. But she advised that girls have to be alert and stay away from alcohol and marijuana in gatherings with "new" friends whom they only met in various protest activities.They have to protect themselves and avoid being abused, Law warned."People are free to decide what to believe. Preventive advice cannot be wrong," she added.It was sex between consenting parties, but having sex with an under-aged girl is a criminal offense, Law explained."However, understandably, the girl and her family do not wish to report to the police. They only want to reveal the case to warn other girls," Law told the Global Times, adding that the girl said she hopes other girls who have the same experience as she could speak up.In various protest scenes, Global Times reporters saw female and male protesters hand-in-hand, and young female protesters are often surrounded by male protesters. Teenage girls sometimes cheered male protesters until right before clashes with the police.Law also criticized people who protested outside Prince Edward MTR station, describing them as "actors."Law served as the Commissioner of Independent Commission against Corruption and Secretary for Education and Manpower in Hong Kong.