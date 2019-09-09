Ex-All Black Robinson to take over as NZR chief

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) named former All Blacks center Mark Robinson as its new chief executive Monday, saying he will work with outgoing boss Steve Tew at the upcoming Rugby World Cup in Japan.Robinson, the first former All Black to hold the governing body's top job, played nine Tests for New Zealand from 2000 to 2002 in an international career that was plagued by injury.The 45-year-old also won two Super Rugby titles with the Canterbury Crusaders, but cut short his professional career to study philosophy and political science at Britain's Cambridge University."I have a clear vision to continue to grow the great work already established under Steve's watch," he said."(I) recognise the significant responsibility we have in ensuring our game continues to flourish at all levels."NZR said Robinson would formally take over in January but the transition will begin immediately as he accompanies Tew to the World Cup, where the All Blacks are chasing a third straight title.Tew announced his departure in June after 12 years at the helm, saying it was time for "new blood" after a tenure that included seeing the All Blacks lift the Webb Ellis trophy in 2011 and 2015.Robinson is currently on the NZR board and acts as the organisation's delegate to World Rugby, but will vacate both roles when he becomes chief executive.