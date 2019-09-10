Cuba launches anti-Trump signature drive in solidarity with Venezuela

The newly elected President of the Council of State of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, delivers a speech after the announcement of his election during a session of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, in Havana, capital of Cuba, on April 19, 2018. Miguel Diaz-Canel was elected on Thursday as the new Cuban president, as the successor of the Army General Raul Castro, who concluded two consecutive five-year terms in office. (File photo: Xinhua)

Cuba's government on Monday launched an anti-Trump signature drive in a show of solidarity with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his ruling party.Signatures collected in Cuba this week will be added to millions of signatures already collected in Venezuela as part of the "No More Trump" campaign to raise awareness about the impact of Washington's sanctions on the economy of the South American country."Cubans will join signature drive demanding the end of the brutal aggression on Venezuela," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said via Twitter.Consuelo Baeza, a leader of the Workers Central Union of Cuba, said the measure also aims to signal that Havana's close ties to Caracas "will remain unchanged despite the attacks and threats" of the Donald Trump administration.More than 10 million Venezuelans have signed a letter that will be delivered to the secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, denouncing coercive U.S. tactics and claiming the right "to live in peace without foreign interference."Sanctions barring Venezuela from carrying out trade and financial transactions have made it difficult to import basic foods and medicines.The White House backs Venezuela's far-right opposition and its bid to oust Maduro from power.