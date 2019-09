Residents attend feast in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang

Local photographer Wang Fulin (C) takes photos while attending a feast with neighbors in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A local resident makes grilled lamb chops while attending a feast with neighbors in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A local resident prepares to make grilled lamb chops while attending a feast with neighbors in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Local residents dance while attending a feast with neighbors in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Local residents dance while attending a feast with neighbors in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children eat bread while attending a feast with their parents in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Local residents play musical instruments while attending a feast with neighbors in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A local resident holds grilled lamb chops with "Nang", a kind of crusty pancake, while attending a feast in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A local resident plays a musical instrument while attending a feast in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children have fun while attending a feast with their parents in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Local residents take 'Nang', a kind of crusty pancake, out of an oven while attending a feast in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)