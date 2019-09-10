Farmers plant improved grapes to increase output in north China's Hebei

A farmer harvests grapes in Haoyao Village of Sangyuan Township in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 9, 2019. Local authorities encourage farmers to plant improved grapes to increase output. At present, the grape plantation area has reached 150,000 mu (about 10,000 hectares) and annual output value has reached 1.5 billion yuan (about 210 million US dollars). (Photo: Xinhua)

