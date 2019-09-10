"DPRK Day" event held at Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition

Artists perform during an event themed the national day of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2019. The expo held its "DPRK Day" event on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists pose for a photo in front of the Garden of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2019. The expo held its "DPRK Day" event on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Garden of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2019. The expo held its "DPRK Day" event on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)