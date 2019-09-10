China’s basketball player slammed for wearing jacket with a US flag

Chinese basketball national team guard Zhao Rui (center) wears a white sports jacket featuring a US national flag. Photo: screenshot from Sina Weibo.

Some Chinese basketball fans are calling for national team guard Zhao Rui to be banned from the team for life after a photo of him wearing a jacket featuring a US national flag was posted on social media and went viral on Monday.The photo shows him wearing the jacket in a hotel in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, while he was preparing to return to Beijing.The photo was posted on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo under the subject "Zhao Rui wears a team US jacket." It quickly became one of the most searched phrases with more than 110 million views. Other photos circulating online show Zhao's teammate, Zhai Xiaochuan, wearing a jacket with the Chinese national flag.Chinese basketball fans slammed Zhao calling his behavior traitorous.The incident comes as Chinese fans are still fuming after the Chinese national basketball team was knocked out of the FIBA World Cup group stage. The tournament is being hosted by China. Many believe the defeat in the tournament dims China's basketball hopes at next year's Olympics.The outrage on social media is being fueled by the US-launched trade war and a series of political and economic moves regarded as attempts by the US to contain China's development."What a stupid kid, are you kidding me?" asked on Sina Weibo user."He should be kicked off from our national team forever and seriously punished. He should have known that he is a public figure representing China at an event with many cameras pointing at him," said another."I have to try to be mature in the face of my unintentional behavior," Zhao said in a Weibo post, which has since been deleted without explanation.Before Zhao's picture wearing US national flag jacket went viral, Zhao released another post on Monday in which he says he is looking forward to "fighting for the national flag on my chest" but didn't indicate which flag he was referring to.The two posts added fuel to the fury of fans."So which national flag does he want to fight for? The US?" said a net user who received over 10,000 likes."I can accept your passionless and disastrous performance on the court, but I didn't expect you to be so shamelessly stupid! You are playing for China, where is your sense of national pride?" said another.Zhao was also compared to Georgian basketball player Zaza Pachulia by Chinese net users for his seemingly dirty tricks on the court which injured a South Korean player during a match on Friday, similar to the way Pachulia injured NBA star Kawhi Leonard.Born in 1996, Zhao is a promising guard who plays for the Guangdong Southern Tigers in China Basketball Association (CBA). Zhao averaged 6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during the world cup tournament.Global Times