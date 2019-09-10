92-year-old rural teacher tutors children left behind by migrant parents free of charge in China's Hunan

Tang Shangjun decodes a math question at home in Wuhan Village of Anhua County in Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 7, 2019. A wooden house stands alone in the deep mountains covered by a vibrant leafy blanket of trees, not only as a dwelling, but also as a classroom where Tang Shangjun has been tutoring students for more than 20 years. Tang, a 92-year-old rural teacher, started tutoring children left behind by their migrant parents free of charge in Wuhan Village in 1997, 10 years after he retired from teaching in Anhua County. As the village has limited access to teaching resources, Tang makes the trek to the county, even Beijing to buy teaching materials tailored for students. He also reads books and takes notes every day to increase his reserve of test questions. A smart phone, which Tang asked others to buy in the county, would help when he cannot answer test questions on his own. "As long as kids love studying, I will stay at my post even within an inch of life," said Tang. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tang Shangjun reads questions via a magnifier at home in Wuhan Village of Anhua County in Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 7, 2019.

Teaching materials sit on the bedside table at Tang Shangjun's home in Wuhan Village of Anhua County in Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 8, 2019.

Tang Shangjun sorts teaching scripts at home in Wuhan Village of Anhua County in Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 8, 2019.

Tang Shangjun (L) tutors a student in physics at his home in Wuhan Village of Anhua County in Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 7, 2019.

Tang Shangjun prepares a class at home in Wuhan Village of Anhua County in Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 8, 2019.

Tang Shangjun sorts teaching materials he bought at home in Wuhan Village of Anhua County in Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 8, 2019.

Tang Shangjun reads newspaper at home in Wuhan Village of Anhua County in Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 7, 2019.

Tang Shangjun and his student walk upstairs for a class at his home in Wuhan Village of Anhua County in Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 8, 2019.