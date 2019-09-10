Newly-born lion cubs seen in Gaza Strip city of Rafah

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/10 14:31:52

A zoo keeper plays with a newly-born lion cub at a zoo in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A zoo keeper displays two newly-born lion cubs at a zoo in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A zoo keeper plays with a newly-born lion cub at a zoo in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A zoo keeper displays three newly-born lion cubs at a zoo in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A zoo keeper plays with a newly-born lion cub at a zoo in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A newly-born lion cub is seen at a zoo in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

