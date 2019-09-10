Carrie Lam warns US Congress not to interfere in HK affairs

Carrie Lam.Photo:CGTN
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has chastised the US Congress' passing of a bill to support the city's radical protesters, saying that it is "extremely inappropriate," and warning the US not to interfere in the city's internal affairs.
Lam made the remarks during a Tuesday press conference. She expressed "deep regret" over the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act," which US Congress intended to enact, saying that, "Any form of interference from foreign congresses is extremely inappropriate."
International community members should respect each other; and let the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region handle its own affairs, she said, noting that she won't allow foreign forces to meddle with the city's issues, and asked local figures not to ask proactively for US Congress to pass the act.
Although Lam did not mention specific names, violent protesters in the city including Joshua Wong Chi-fung have been actively calling for the US Congress to pass the bill.
Geng Shuang, spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, also urged the US to "immediately stop pushing Hong Kong-related legislation, cease interfering in Hong Kong affairs at once," during a Friday news conference.
"The future of Hong Kong must and can only be determined by all Chinese people, including our Hong Kong compatriots... Any attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs, is doomed to fail," said Geng.
