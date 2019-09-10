2019 Long Beach Original Lobster Festival held in LA, US

A chef prepares lobsters for customers in Long Beach, Los Angeles County, the United States, Sept. 8, 2019. The 2019 Long Beach Original Lobster Festival was held here on Sept. 6 to 8. (Photo: Qian Weizhong/Xinhua)

Chefs prepare lobsters for customers in Long Beach, Los Angeles County, the United States, Sept. 8, 2019. The 2019 Long Beach Original Lobster Festival was held here on Sept. 6 to 8. (Photo: Qian Weizhong/Xinhua)

A customer poses for photos with a lobster in Long Beach, Los Angeles County, the United States, Sept. 8, 2019. The 2019 Long Beach Original Lobster Festival was held here on Sept. 6 to 8. (Photo: Qian Weizhong/Xinhua)

A girl tastes a lobster at the 2019 Long Beach Original Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County, the United States, Sept. 8, 2019. The 2019 Long Beach Original Lobster Festival was held here on Sept. 6 to 8. (Photo: Qian Weizhong/Xinhua)

A girl looks at a lobster in Long Beach, Los Angeles County, the United States, Sept. 8, 2019. The 2019 Long Beach Original Lobster Festival was held here on Sept. 6 to 8. (Photo: Qian Weizhong/Xinhua)

A woman wears a lobster-shaped hat in Long Beach, Los Angeles County, the United States, Sept. 8, 2019. The 2019 Long Beach Original Lobster Festival was held here on Sept. 6 to 8. (Photo: Qian Weizhong/Xinhua)

A customer shows meal of lobsters at the 2019 Long Beach Original Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County, the United States, Sept. 8, 2019. The 2019 Long Beach Original Lobster Festival was held here on Sept. 6 to 8. (Photo: Qian Weizhong/Xinhua)