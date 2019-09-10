Traditional Arabic dessert: Kunafa

A baker makes kunafa at a store in Amman, Jordan, Sept. 8, 2019. Kunafa is a traditional Arabic dessert made of cheese, flour, syrup, and added with nuts as ingredients. (Photo: Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

