Traditional Arabic dessert: Kunafa

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/10 16:09:02

A baker makes kunafa at a store in Amman, Jordan, Sept. 8, 2019. Kunafa is a traditional Arabic dessert made of cheese, flour, syrup, and added with nuts as ingredients. (Photo: Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)


 

