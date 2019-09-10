Damaged iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in NYC

Tourists pose for photos near the damaged Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

The damaged Wall Street Charging Bull is seen in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

The damaged Wall Street Charging Bull is seen in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

The damaged Wall Street Charging Bull is seen in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man poses for photos near the damaged Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos near the damaged Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos near the damaged Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos near the damaged Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos near the damaged Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

The damaged Wall Street Charging Bull is seen in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman poses for photos near the damaged Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

The damaged Wall Street Charging Bull is seen in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos near the damaged Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)