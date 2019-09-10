Damaged iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in NYC

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/10 16:37:10

Tourists pose for photos near the damaged Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. A man was arrested on Sept. 7 for damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

