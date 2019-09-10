Animal Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/10 16:52:26

A customer interacts with a fennec fox at the Animal Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A fennec fox rests at the Animal Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A customer interacts with a caracal at the Animal Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2019 shows the interior view of the Animal Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A customer interacts with a raccoon at the Animal Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A fennec fox rests on a customer's legs at the Animal Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A customer takes photos of a cat at the Animal Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

