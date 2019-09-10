XJTU-POLIMI Joint School of Design and Innovation Center Settles in Western China Science and Technology Innovation Harbor

On Sept 7th, XJTU-POLIMI Joint School of Design and Innovation Center settled in Western China Science and Technology Innovation Harbor officially. On the same day, the opening ceremony of POLIMI Day was held in Western China Science and Technology Innovation Harb.
Ferruccio RESTA, president of POLIMI, Fang Qili, an Italian Counsellor in China, Wang Yong, the vice mayor of Xi'an Municipal People's Government, Sun Jianning, an Associate Counsel of Education Department of Shaanxi, Yan Xiubing, deputy director-general of Xi'an Education Bureau, Wang Shuguo, president of Xi'an Jiaotong University, Rong Mingzhe, the vice president, Bie Chaohong, a member of the standing committee of Party Committee, all the leaders of POLIMI and leaders of various departments and colleges and competent departments of Xi'an Jiaotong University took part in the activity.
The activity kicked off to the ensemble of traditional instruments "Blooming Flowers and Full Moon" by college students in Xi'an Jiaotong University. The opening ceremony was hosted by He Changzhong, director of International Cooperation and Exchange Office in Xi'an Jiaotong University. On the ceremony, leaders of Xi'an Jiaotong University and POLIMI inaugurated XJTU-POLIMI Joint School of Design and Innovation Center and entered into a cooperation agreement. Joint Cultivation Mode Has been Developed in 9 Disciplines by Xi'an Jiaotong University and POLIMI
On the basis of their cooperation experience in the past, Xi'an Jiaotong University and POLIMI signed "Joint Doctoral Cultivation Agreement" in 2009. Afterwards, the mode, scope and disciplinary fields of the joint cultivation between the two universities kept expanding, and a mode of cooperative cultivation of "equal exchange, mutual tuition exemption and bilateral communication" was explored. Scientific research cooperation started with traditional advantageous disciplines of Xi'an Jiaotong University—Electrical Engineering. Now the cooperation is fully developed in disciplines of liberal arts, science and engineering fields, concerning subjects such as telecommunication, mechanics, management, nuclear science, industrial design, aerospace, humanity, art, relic protection and architecture. In March, 2019, the cooperative educational program of Architecture was approved by Ministry of Education
. In 2016, the two universities signed an agreement to build Joint School of Design together, and a building of the school designed by architecture design masters of POLIMI was constructed in Western China Science and Technology Innovation Harbor. In Sept., 2019, XJTU-POLIMI Joint School of Design and Innovation Center settled in Western China Science and Technology Innovation Harbor.
According to Wang Shuguo, president of Xi'an Jiaotong University, Xi'an Jiaotong University and POLIMI build XJTU-POLIMI Joint School of Design and Innovation Center to serve the national development need of "The Belt and Road
" initiative. This is a new program promoting cooperation across disciplines and colleges in universities and pushing forward the cooperative talent cultivation between China and the World. It is aimed at including more relevant engineering and design disciplines and fields, fully promote academic exchange across different disciplines and fields, so that the two universities can complement each other, benefit each other and achieve a win-win situation on an open and cooperative platform, and provide development opportunities for the disciplinary construction and social services of the two sides. "The project is bound to bring about the development of design discipline in Xi'an Jiaotong University and realize the mutual benefit and win-win situation in the two universities, and construct the design discipline of Xi'an Jiaotong University as a first-rate discipline in China. "We look forward to the miracle created by the two great universities in Western China Science and Technology Innovation Harbor." said Wang Shuguo.
Wang Yong, vice mayor of Xi'an Municipal People's Government said: "This program is not only a grand event in Xi'an Jiaotong University and POLIMI, but also one in Xi'an. "There is Chang'an in the east and Rome in the west", the two sides share broad future in cooperation. Xi'an will continue to support the development of XJTU as always, make full use of the advantage of Xi'an in talents of science education, build Xi'an as an open frontier city on "The Belt and Road" route, and push forward the high-level development of Xi'an."
According to Sun Jianning, an associate counsel of Education Department of Shaanxi, the settlement of XJTU-POLIMI Joint School of Design and Innovation Center in Western China Science and Technology Innovation Harbor is a major event in the education of Shaanxi opening up to the outside world, and a new fruit of deepening and consolidating the construction of "The Belt and Road" in Shaanxi and the construction of Western China Science and Technology Innovation Harbor. "Shaanxi supports the development of Xi'an Jiaotong University and the university alliance on the Silk Road
. We wish this program can become a good example in the international cooperation in terms of higher education and push forward the educational cooperation between countries on "The Belt and Road". said Sun Jianning. Cooperative Goal for the Next Step: Enhance Cooperation between Teachers and Students on Both Sides, Promote Disciplinary Intersection and Cultivating More Excellent Talents
According to Ferruccio RESTA, president of POLIMI, in the past few years, Xi'an Jiaotong University and POLIMI have had a lot of cooperation in academic exchange and research projects, which lays a solid foundation for the establishment of the joint school of design. The establishment of the joint school is the greatest fruit of the cooperation between two sides. The program is also supported by governments of the two sides. The future cooperative goal is to push forward the interaction and communication between teachers and students of the two sides, promote the intersection and integration of disciplines and cultivate more excellent talents together.
Fang Qili, an Italian counsellor in China said, this program was a good start for the interaction, communication and cooperation of talents with different cultural backgrounds in the joint cultivation mode. This will greatly push forward the educational development of both sides and cultivate more excellent talents.
Hu Jie, the standing vice dean of School of Design, Shanghai Jiaotong University said, Shanghai Jiaotong University and Xi'an Jiaotong University shared the same origin and clan. Both of them were brilliant. Developing this program provides new driving force for innovation of national education. It was wished that POLIMI and other institutions of higher learning in China could have more deep cooperation and push forward the development and progress of the educational cause of both sides.
Zhang Yuhan, a postgraduate student representative with double degree of Electrical Engineering and Lv Yuheng , a postgraduate student representative with double degree of Architecture in Xi'an Jiaotong University and POLIMI shared their stories of studying in different cultural backgrounds. "The communication and cooperation of talents under two kinds of cultural background are enchanting." said Zhang Yuhan. According to Lv Yuheng, the brand-new learning experience and cultivation mode taught him a lot and he had gaind a lot.
Bie Chaohong, a member of the standing committee of Party Committee and director of Discipline Office in Xi'an Jiaotong University made a special report on "Initial Intention and Mission of XJTU-POLIMI Joint School of Design and Innovation Center", and share the history of how the two sides built the school together; Giuliano Noch, vice president of POLIMI made a report on "Incomparable Challenge in International Cooperation", and condensed the cooperation of the two universities in three key words, "tradition", "innovation" and "interdiscipline". Chen Xuefeng, dean of School of Mechanical Engineering in Xi'an Jiaotong University, made a special report on "Made in China 2025 and Joint School of Design", and looked at the future of the cooperation between both sides on industrial design and architecture design among other aspects. Roldy Emilio, vice president of POLIMI, also made a special report. He shared the educational concept of POLIMI and looked forward to the various possibilities of deep cooperation between both sides.