Chengdu, Sichuan Province to host international festival of intangible cultural heritage in October

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/10 18:03:40





Partnering with UNESCO, the upcoming festival will include cultural performances, seminars and exhibitions staged by guests and inheritors from nearly 100 countries and regions.



Xie Jinying from the ministry said that the festival will play an important role in promoting global cultural protection as well as provide a stage for global cultural exchanges and communication.



The six main exhibitions at the festival will focus on areas such as creative products, rural revitalization and poverty relief.



Chengdu also released 10 tourism routes for the festival covering local specialties like tea and Sichuan brocade.





RELATED ARTICLES: Cultured past

Culture ministers of China, Japan, S. Korea discuss cooperation

‘Spicy flight’ launches to promote Sichuan’s ‘spicy culture’ Chengdu in Southeast China's Sichuan Province will host an international festival celebrating intangible cultural heritage from October 17 to 22, China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Tuesday.Partnering with UNESCO, the upcoming festival will include cultural performances, seminars and exhibitions staged by guests and inheritors from nearly 100 countries and regions.Xie Jinying from the ministry said that the festival will play an important role in promoting global cultural protection as well as provide a stage for global cultural exchanges and communication.The six main exhibitions at the festival will focus on areas such as creative products, rural revitalization and poverty relief.Chengdu also released 10 tourism routes for the festival covering local specialties like tea and Sichuan brocade.