Famed London Symphony Orchestra to perform at National Centre for the Performing Arts for 70th National Day holiday

London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), a centenarian self-governing musical collective, will perform at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing on October 3, during the upcoming National Day holiday.Conducted by Simon Rattle, a winner of numerous prestigious international musical awards, the orchestra will bring Brahms's Piano Concerto No.2 in B-flat Major and Rachmaninoff's Symphony No.2 in E Minor.The 120-minutes show will also feature pianist Emanuel Ax, who built his reputation by winning the first Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition and the Avery Fisher Prize in the 1970s.Tickets for the show are on sale, ranging from 380 yuan ($53.70) to 1,880 yuan.Established in 1904, the LSO gives about 70 symphony concerts in London and performs another 70 concerts worldwide on tour. It has been invited to play for renowned movies including Star Wars, Harry Potter and Indiana Jones.