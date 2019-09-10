Fake wealth-flaunting photos and videos have legal risks

An online celebrity with 277,000 followers doesn't realize her superimposed disguise has disappeared from the screen, revealing her to have a face not nearly like the princess her fans assume her to be. Photo: Screenshot of Sina Weibo

Chinese companies that charge people money to make fake photos and videos showing them flaunting wealth they don't have could have legal consequences, reports said.Social media platforms such as WeChat and Sina Weibo, are often filled with photos and videos of people sharing their experiences like traveling around the world, eating at expensive restaurants and staying at glamorous hotels.The problem comes when people flaunt it even when they don't have it. For around 100 yuan ($14) a number of companies or individual service providers will help fake scenarios suggesting a client is wealthy, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Monday.A person only needs to provide a photo and a voice recording and these agencies can show them having dinner with a celebrity or driving an ultra-expensive car, the report said.The deception is not only a moral issue, it could also lead to legal consequences, the Beijing Youth Daily said, noting that the fake photos and videos usually feature images cut from others' photos and videos, or even from movies, and this could lead to a violation of intellectual property, and the right to privacy.Beijing Youth Daily