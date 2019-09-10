‘Not part of the NBA unifrom’; league bans ‘ninja-style’ headbands

Stephen Curry (left) of the Golden State Warriors is defended by Danny Green of the Toronto Raptors during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on Monday in Toronto, Canada. Photo: VCG

The NBA will bar players from wearing "ninja-style" headbands next season amid safety concerns, ESPN reported on Monday.Several players including All-Star Jimmy Butler sported the headgear last season, a band of fabric tied at the back of the head with the two ends flowing loose.However, the on-court fashion trend had never been formally approved by the NBA, and now the league has moved to outlaw the accessory."The ninja-style headwear is not part of the NBA uniform and hasn't been through the league approval process," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN in a statement.Philadelphia 76ers player Mike Scott was critical of the decision while other players were bemused by the ruling."I love that someone at the NBA had to type the words 'ninja-style (headwear)' and 'consistency of size and length' as their job today," wrote the Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin.AFP