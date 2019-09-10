"Journey to the West" themed jet makes debut flight

A jet painted with images of the Monkey King, one of the most famous characters in the novel "Journey to the West" in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, eastern China, Sept. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaohui)

Drawings of "Journey to the West," a Chinese classical novel depicting the epic adventure of Xuan Zang, a Tang dynasty Buddhist monk, has been put on an airplane.Painted with images of the Monkey King, the all-time favorite character in the novel and its home Huaguoshan Mountain, a flight with the theme of "Journey to the West" was launched over the weekend, according to the publicity department of Lianyungang, eastern China's Jiangsu Province.Elements from the novel such as flat peaches and auspicious clouds are integrated into the decoration of the jet, which flew from Beijing to the city of Lianyungang.The painted jet will also be used to fly to destinations of Lianyungang's major source of tourists, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Xiamen, Xi'an as well as Japan's Osaka, as part of the city's efforts to promote tourism.Located in northern Jiangsu, Lianyungang is home to 42 national 5A tourist attractions in China, including the Huaguoshan Mountain, the legendary home of the Monkey King.