IAAF clears 11 Russians to attend world championships

Eleven more Russian athletes have been cleared to compete internationally just two weeks ahead of the world championships in Doha, the IAAF announced Tuesday.Russia was barred from international competiton in 2015 over a vast state-run doping conspiracy but athletes subsequently deemed clean have been allowed to compete as neutrals. Nineteen competed as neutrals at the 2017 world championships in London and 29 at the 2018 European championships in Berlin.In a statement the IAAF said a total of 128 Russian competitors had been cleared to compete in 2019 but the Russian athletics federation remains banned.The latest Russian athletes to win clearance include six women: Kseniya Aksyonova (400 meters), Irina Ivanova (pole vault), Sardana Trofimova (marathon), Anna Tropina (3,000-meter steeplechase), Yuliya Turova (20-kilometer race walk) and Nataliya Aksenova (high jump). The five men also cleared to compete are Mikhail Akimenko (high jump), Vladislav Panasenkov (javelin), Dmitriy Sorokin (triple jump), Anatoliy Rybakov (5,000/10,000 meters), and Konstantin Shabanov (110-meter hurdles).The IAAF will address the question of whether to the reintegrate the Russian federation at its council meeting in Doha on September 23