This undated image shows a Neanderthal footprint discovered at an archeological site in Le Rozel, France. These prehistoric people are assumed to have lived in groups, but the size and composition have been difficult to infer from the fossil remains. Now scientists working at the Normandy shore of France have reported the discovery of 257 immaculately preserved footprints that offer powerful clues into the social structures of homo sapiens' closest evolutionary cousins. Photo: AFP