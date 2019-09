US President Donald Trump participates in a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

US President Donald Trump participates in a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)



US President Donald Trump participates in a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)