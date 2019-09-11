3,758 backpacks laid at UN headquarters show scale of child deaths in conflict in 2018

Backpacks are seen as part of a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) installation on the lawn of the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Sept. 10, 2019. The installation features 3,758 backpacks in rows reminiscent of a graveyard, each one representing the loss of a young life to conflict during 2018. The installation, which will run through Sept. 10, is a message to world leaders ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly and the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

