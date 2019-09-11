A FAW-Hongqi S9 concept car is on display during the first press day of Germany's International Motor Show (IAA) 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sept. 10, 2019. First launched in 1897, the IAA is a leading motor show in the world. The IAA 2019 will last until Sept. 22, with the exhibition open to the general public from Sept. 14. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

A Byton M-Byte is on display during the first press day of Germany's International Motor Show (IAA) 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sept. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)



A Wey-S concept car is on display during the first press day of Germany's International Motor Show (IAA) 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sept. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)



A FAW-Hongqi E115 concept car is on display during the first press day of Germany's International Motor Show (IAA) 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sept. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)