Students attend first writing ceremony in Lanzhou, NW China

A student writes Chinese calligraphy during a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity, at a school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)

Students attend a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity, at a school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)



A teacher makes cinnabar moles on a child's forehead during a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity, at a school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)



A student beats a drum during a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity, at a school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)