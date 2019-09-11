Students attend first writing ceremony in Lanzhou, NW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/11 11:56:46

A student writes Chinese calligraphy during a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity, at a school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua) 

Students attend a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity, at a school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)

A teacher makes cinnabar moles on a child's forehead during a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity, at a school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)

A student beats a drum during a first writing ceremony, a traditional education activity, at a school in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ma Xiping/Xinhua)


 

