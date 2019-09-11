Huawei drops lawsuit against US government as its equipment is returned after two years

Huawei dropped its lawsuit against the US Department of Commerce on Monday. The suit was filed in 2017 over the US government's unjustified detention of the company's telecommunications equipment. The equipment has now been returned to Huawei, two years after its seizure, according to a company statement.

"Arbitrary and unlawful government actions like this - detaining property without cause or explanation - should serve as a cautionary tale for all companies doing normal business in the United States, and should be subject to legal constraints," Song Liuping, chief legal officer of Huawei said.

The equipment that was detained two years ago includes computer servers, Ethernet switches and other gear made by Huawei in China. The equipment was in transit from the US back to China when seized by the US Department of Commerce, having roused no specified export violation concerns, in September 2017.

The equipment was returned to Huawei's office in Dallas, Texas, by United Parcel Service, bearing no information on the sender or the recipient, Huawei told the Global Times.