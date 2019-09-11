China announces tariff exemptions for US goods to show goodwill

By Global Times staff reporters Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/11 13:36:30





The US products exempted from Chinese tariffs include 16 kinds of products highly related to livelihood such as lubricating oil, medical linear accelerators and anticancer drugs.



Beijing and Washington will strive to achieve "substantial progress" in the upcoming 13th round of trade consultations in early October in Washington. In a positive signal, the Chinese side announced it would exempt some American imports from Chinese tariffs.



The yearlong trade war between the world's two largest economies has been escalating recently, particularly after the US implemented tariffs on over $125 billion worth of Chinese imports on September 1, covering products such as footwear, foods and other daily necessities.



In turn, the Chinese government imposed additional tariffs on some $75 billion of US products to China, including a 5 percent tariff on US crude oil.



"The exemption represents our goodwill as a new round of trade talks will soon begin, which is another chance Beijing gives to Washington to end the trade war," Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



The US side should cherish this sincerity and goodwill, and sit down to talk about common goals after being locked in an impasse, Bai said.



The US' latest manufacturing index and job market numbers showed that the economy is near recession, while the Chinese economy has also been facing downward pressure. It is necessary for both sides to show goodwill in taking further trade talks seriously, a veteran economic observer surnamed Li told the Global Times.



"China had already begun the process of accepting applications for tariff exemptions several months ago, and it takes some time to finish reviews. The government has finished approving the first batch of imports now," Mei Xinyu, an expert close to the



Mei said that the move aims to reduce the impact of the trade war on the Chinese economy. The timing of the announcement, which comes several weeks ahead of the National Day that will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, signals that Beijing also wants to inject positivity into the national atmosphere.



"China and the US may reach certain agreements before a scheduled meeting in early October. As part of the deal, the exemptions on certain US products could be in exchange for US exemptions on Chinese products," Mei said.





RELATED ARTICLES: Economy resilient amid trade war

Reason for optimism in gloomy trade war

Does the US realize trade wars are not easy to win? China on Wednesday announced a new exemption list for American imports subject to Chinese tariffs as a goodwill gesture amid the resumption of trade talks between China and the US.The US products exempted from Chinese tariffs include 16 kinds of products highly related to livelihood such as lubricating oil, medical linear accelerators and anticancer drugs.Beijing and Washington will strive to achieve "substantial progress" in the upcoming 13th round of trade consultations in early October in Washington. In a positive signal, the Chinese side announced it would exempt some American imports from Chinese tariffs.The yearlong trade war between the world's two largest economies has been escalating recently, particularly after the US implemented tariffs on over $125 billion worth of Chinese imports on September 1, covering products such as footwear, foods and other daily necessities.In turn, the Chinese government imposed additional tariffs on some $75 billion of US products to China, including a 5 percent tariff on US crude oil."The exemption represents our goodwill as a new round of trade talks will soon begin, which is another chance Beijing gives to Washington to end the trade war," Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Wednesday.The US side should cherish this sincerity and goodwill, and sit down to talk about common goals after being locked in an impasse, Bai said.The US' latest manufacturing index and job market numbers showed that the economy is near recession, while the Chinese economy has also been facing downward pressure. It is necessary for both sides to show goodwill in taking further trade talks seriously, a veteran economic observer surnamed Li told the Global Times."China had already begun the process of accepting applications for tariff exemptions several months ago, and it takes some time to finish reviews. The government has finished approving the first batch of imports now," Mei Xinyu, an expert close to the Ministry of Commerce , told the Global Times.Mei said that the move aims to reduce the impact of the trade war on the Chinese economy. The timing of the announcement, which comes several weeks ahead of the National Day that will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, signals that Beijing also wants to inject positivity into the national atmosphere."China and the US may reach certain agreements before a scheduled meeting in early October. As part of the deal, the exemptions on certain US products could be in exchange for US exemptions on Chinese products," Mei said.