Senior citizens put on their dancing shoes

Du Youling (center), 62, head of a ballet troupe, practices with two members in a practice room at a cultural center in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province on September 9. Photo: VCGTwenty-eight grandmas with an average age of 56 have formed a ballet troupe at a cultural center in Jinshui district, Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province. It is the only troupe in the province exclusively for senior citizens.
Members of the ballet troupe practice standing on tiptoes during a break. Photo: VCG
A child looks on as members of the ballet troupe pose for photos before a performance. Photo: VCG
A member applies band-aid to her toes before practice. Photo: VCG
Ren Qinghui, 52, strikes a dance pose during a break. Photo: VCG