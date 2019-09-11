Decorative lanterns set to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in China's Macao

Fancy lanterns are displayed at Senado Square in south China's Macao on Sept. 10, 2019. Decorative lanterns were set to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 13 this year. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Visitors view a rabbit-shaped giant lantern at Senado Square in south China's Macao on Sept. 10, 2019. Decorative lanterns were set to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or Sept. 13 this year. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

