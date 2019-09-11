China's Taiwan office urges DPP to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs

Photo:VCG

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, urges Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to "stop meddling" in Hong Kong affairs, stop shielding radical protesters and damaging cross-strait relations.He made the remarks in response to recent comments from Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen and her DPP, who publicly invited radical protest leaders to Taiwan and claimed to shield radical protesters from Hong Kong.Ma stressed that "Hong Kong independence" and "Taiwan independence" separatist activities severely harm not only the interest of the compatriots in Hong Kong and Taiwan, but also that of the Chinese nation.It will pose the greatest threat to the peace and stability of cross-strait relations if the two forces confluence together, Ma warned, calling on Taiwan compatriots to resist any separatist activities.Regarding the "One Country, Two Systems" plan for Taiwan, Ma reiterated that the scientific concept serves the interests of both sides and is the best choice for Taiwan.He believes that with time passing by, more and more people in Taiwan will understand and eventually accept it.