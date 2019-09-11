Premier Li meets Macao's new chief executive

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/11 19:26:23

Photo: Gov.cn



Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday handed Ho Iat Seng a State Council decree to appoint him as the fifth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region when meeting with Ho in the central leadership compound of Zhongnanhai in Beijing.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: SOCIETY
blog comments powered by Disqus