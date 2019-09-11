2019 World Computer Congress kicks off in Changsha, central China's Hunan

Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2019 shows the opening ceremony of the 2019 World Computer Congress in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. The 2019 World Computer Congress kicked off here on Tuesday.Photo: Xinhua

A visitor interacts with an intelligent robot at a products exhibition during the 2019 World Computer Congress in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 10, 2019. The 2019 World Computer Congress kicked off here on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua

Professor Finn E. Kydland, Nobel laureate for economics, speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2019 World Computer Congress in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 10, 2019. The 2019 World Computer Congress kicked off here on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua