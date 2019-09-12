1.93 mln daily entry, exit trips expected for Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Photo: VCG

China's border check agencies are expected to see an average of 1.93 million inbound and outbound trips made by Chinese and foreign tourists per day during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the National Immigration Administration said Thursday.The figure indicated a year-on-year increase of 1.6 percent, according to the administration.It said the average daily trips at major airports in the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu are expected to reach 85,000, 109,000, 54,000 and 21,000 respectively.The administration asked border check agencies nationwide to ensure sufficient personnel and disclose passenger flow information in a timely manner to properly handle the holiday travel surges.It also advised passengers to avoid traveling during peak hours.The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 13 this year.