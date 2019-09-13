Kyaukphyu Youth Training Program launched

Sponsored by CITIC Consortium and China's Yunnan Province, the opening ceremony of Kyaukphyu Youth Training Program was held on Sep 9, 2019. Attendees included Chief Minister of Rakhine State H.E. U Nyi Pu, Chairman of Myanmar National Education Policy Commission Dr. Myo Kywe, Chairman of NLD Education Network U Nay Oke, ANP MP U Pho San, MD of CITIC Myanmar Mr. Yuan Shaobin. The event also attracted teachers, students, representatives of CSOs and local communities.The first training session provides basic electrical course and basic English language course, which enrolled 90 trainees. All the trainees were selected by management committee composed of local representatives under the principles of openness and transparency.In the remarks, H.E. U Nyi Pu said: “The training program meets the demand of local development, as well as the demand of Myanmar's opening up and economic development”.In his speech, Mr. Yuan Shaobin introduced that besides the youth training program CITIC consortium had undertaken a number of CSR projects in Myanmar. "CITIC Consortium will undertake more CSR programs to increase number of skilled people in Kyaukphyu”, he said, “By developing the Kyaukphyu SEZ, CITIC Consortium will create numerous job opportunities for local people, which will help them to find better jobs in their hometown and save the outflow of talents from Kyaukphyu”.