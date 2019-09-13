WTA Hong Kong Open is postponed following months of unrest

The WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament has been postponed, organizers said on Friday, citing the "present situation" after months of violent protests and unrest ."In light of the present situation, the Hong Kong Tennis Association and the WTA are announcing a postponement of the 2019 Hong Kong Tennis Open," a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Hong Kong Tennis Open reads."We are in active discussion with the WTA on identifying an alternate week for the hosting of the event."The event, which was originally scheduled from October 5 to 13, was set to be played at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, one of the major gathering places of the protesters.In a separate WTA statement, the world women's tennis governing body said "the smooth running and operation of the scheduled event cannot be assured. Therefore, the decision has been made to postpone the event."The Hong Kong Open has previously hosted a number of world-known tennis stars, including Angelique Kerber of Germany and former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki, who won the 2016 event in Hong Kong.A number of sports events in Hong Kong in recent months have witnessed the protesters bringing political slogans into stadiums.The FIFA World Cup qualifier football match between Hong Kong and Iran at Hong Kong stadium earlier this week saw some secessionist protesters boo China's national anthem at the game.FIFA had previously warned and fined the Hong Kong football governing body for the soccer fans' "misbehaviors".