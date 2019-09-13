Tibet University holds event to celebrate 70th anniversary of PRC founding in Lhasa

Students perform during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Tibet University in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

