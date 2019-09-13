Intangible cultural heritages pass on through mother's hands

"Mom Handworks" is a public welfare project initiated by China Women's Development Foundation (CWDF) in September 2016. About 46 "Mom Handworks Cooperatives" have been established in 13 provinces nationwide. The project helps create jobs for poverty-stricken mothers and provide them with some handcraft skills to make handicrafts with local ethnic flavors, as well as solve the problems of lonely elderly people and left-behind children to some extent. It also serves as a platform to promote China's intangible cultural heritages and carry forward traditional Chinese culture.

An artisan of the Miao ethnic group makes a batik artwork at a batik craft cooperative of "Mom Handworks" in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

An artisan of the Miao ethnic group makes silver earrings in Taijiang County. (Xinhua/Han Xiaoyu)

Embroiderers from southwest China's Guizhou Province view a work of Beijing Embroidery during the Beijing Fashion Week in Beijing. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)