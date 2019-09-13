China huge contributor to international cooperation, says former Peruvian ambassador

Buses drive into a cargo ship at a port in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2017. A total of 600 buses were exported to Saudi Arabia from Lianyungang port. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

China has yielded remarkable development achievements and made great contributions to international cooperation, former Peruvian Ambassador to China and Asia expert Juan Carlos Capunay has said.China has undergone profound changes, with notable headway made in the process of reform and opening up, Capunay told Xinhua in an interview ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.Throughout his 46 years as diplomat, Capunay spent 24 years in Asia, during which he has served as Peruvian ambassador to Singapore, Japan and China successively.Recalling his first visit to China in 1976, the former ambassador said that people were indeed not well-off at that time -- an impression fundamentally changed since the Asian country implemented reform and opening up.China was making progress at an increasingly faster pace each time he visited, he said, adding that when he was ambassador to China in 2014, people's livelihoods have significantly improved compared with his first visit.China's reform and opening up has greatly unleashed the vitality of its economy, the ambassador said, adding that in just four decades, China has become the world's second largest economy.The country has not only managed to provide enough food and clothing for its people, but has also embarked on a path of comprehensively building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, inching towards greater prosperity and strength, Capunay said.Such an economic success story is worth learning, the ambassador said.

Artists prepare to perform during the "International Potato Center and Peru Joint Honorary Day" theme event held as part of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Yanqing District in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)