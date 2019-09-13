31st book fair held at Al-Assad Library in Damascus, Syria

A librarian attends the 31st book fair at the Al-Assad Library in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Sept. 12, 2019. More than 235 publishing houses from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, Iran and Denmark took part in the book fair, which kicked off on Thursday. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Children read books in the 31st book fair at the Al-Assad Library in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Sept. 12, 2019. More than 235 publishing houses from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, Iran and Denmark took part in the book fair, which kicked off on Thursday. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Children read books in the 31st book fair at the Al-Assad Library in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Sept. 12, 2019. More than 235 publishing houses from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, Iran and Denmark took part in the book fair, which kicked off on Thursday. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Children read books in the 31st book fair at the Al-Assad Library in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Sept. 12, 2019. More than 235 publishing houses from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, Iran and Denmark took part in the book fair, which kicked off on Thursday. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Children read books in the 31st book fair at the Al-Assad Library in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Sept. 12, 2019. More than 235 publishing houses from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, Iran and Denmark took part in the book fair, which kicked off on Thursday. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)