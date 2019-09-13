China decides to exempt US pork, soybeans from additional tariffs

Photo:VCG

China on Friday announced it would exempt US soybeans and pork from additional punitive tariffs, a move expected to ease the trade conflict between the two economic powers, and create good conditions for the upcoming trade talks.Experts said that the move, ahead of the next round of high-level trade consultations scheduled in early October, is a reciprocal goodwill gesture or olive branch to Washington in response to Trump administration’s decision to delay imposing higher tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods from October 1 to October 15."Exempting the additional tariffs on US pork, soybeans and other agricultural products will ease pressure on China’s stretched domestic supplies, while making the US side get to know China’s sincerity in the coming trade talks,” said Song Guoyou, director of Fudan University's Center for Economic Diplomacy.

Photo: IC

