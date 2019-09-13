Cambodian, Lao PMs agree to resolve border dispute peacefully

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (2nd L) and visiting Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith inspect the guard of honor in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sept. 12, 2019. The two prime ministers agreed on Thursday to resolve border dispute peacefully, according to a joint communique. Released after their bilateral meeting, the communique said the two leaders agreed to task the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) of the two countries to jointly draft a treaty on the demarcation of the boundary between the two countries pertaining to the segments where both sides have completed the border demarcation amounting to 86 percent of the borderline. (Xinhua/Sovannara)

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and visiting Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith agreed on Thursday to resolve border dispute peacefully, according to a joint communique.Released after their bilateral meeting, the communique said the two leaders agreed to task the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) of the two countries to jointly draft a treaty on the demarcation of the boundary between the two countries pertaining to the segments where both sides have completed the border demarcation amounting to 86 percent of the borderline."For the remaining un-demarcated border segments, both sides agreed to continue to discuss ways to resolve peacefully the issues as soon as possible," it said."Both sides also agreed to task the JBC to discuss implanting complementary boundary pillars in the above-said 86 percent border segments and to produce a border map showing the boundary line accepted by the two sides for attachment to the above-said treaty," it added.The communique said both sides also agreed to encourage their respective relevant authorities to implement their respective duties with a high sense of responsibility in order to ensure peace and stability along the common borderline.Speaking in a joint press conference, Hun Sen said he and Thongloun vowed to turn the borderline of the two countries into a border of lasting peace, friendship and cooperation."We're optimistic that the issue will be solved out in an appropriate time in the spirit of friendship and good-neighbor cooperation," he said.The Lao prime minister said he and Hun Sen also agreed to elevate the relations between Laos and Cambodia to a comprehensive and long-lasting strategic partnership.After their meeting, the two prime ministers also witnessed the signing of several documents, including the cooperation in labor and energy.The Lao prime minister arrived in Phnom Penh on Thursday morning for a two-day official visit.