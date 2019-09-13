Al-Rashid Street in Baghdad, Iraq

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/13 21:16:03

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2019 shows a view of al-Rashid Street in Baghdad, Iraq. Al-Rashid Street is a thoroughfare in Baghdad. Iraqi authorities reopened the street earlier this year after 16 years of closure due to dilapidated security. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2019 shows a view of al-Rashid Street in Baghdad, Iraq.


 

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2019 shows shops at al-Rashid Street in Baghdad, Iraq.


 

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2019 shows a wooden facade of an antiquated building in al-Rashid Street in Baghdad, Iraq.


 

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2019 shows old columns and balconies in al-Rashid Street in Baghdad, Iraq.


 

