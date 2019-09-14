People chorus Chinese national anthem in Hong Kong to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/14 11:14:11

People participate in a flash mob at Olympian City in Hong Kong, south China, Sep 13, 2019. People chorused the Chinese national anthem during a flash mob in Hong Kong to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday.Photo:Xinhua
 

SOCIETY
