People chorus Chinese national anthem in Hong Kong to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

People participate in a flash mob at Olympian City in Hong Kong, south China, Sep 13, 2019. People chorused the Chinese national anthem during a flash mob in Hong Kong to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday.Photo:Xinhua



