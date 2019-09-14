4th Russian Geographical Society Festival held in Moscow

Representatives of Bashkortostan Republic perform at their site during the Russian Geographical Society Festival at Zaryadye park in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2019. The 4th Russian Geographical Society Festival is held from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22 in Moscow. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with the diverse nature and cultural heritage of Russia during the festival.Photo:Xinhua

A girl looks at a fossil in the paleontologists tent during the Russian Geographical Society Festival at Zaryadye park in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2019. The 4th Russian Geographical Society Festival is held from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22 in Moscow. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with the diverse nature and cultural heritage of Russia during the festival.Photo:Xinhua

Kuban Cossacks perform at their site during the Russian Geographical Society Festival at Zaryadye park in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2019. The 4th Russian Geographical Society Festival is held from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22 in Moscow. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with the diverse nature and cultural heritage of Russia during the festival.Photo:Xinhua

Dancers representing Chechen Republic perform onstage during the Russian Geographical Society Festival at Zaryadye park in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2019. The 4th Russian Geographical Society Festival is held from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22 in Moscow. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with the diverse nature and cultural heritage of Russia during the festival.Photo:Xinhua

Representatives of Cossacks showcase crafts at their site during the Russian Geographical Society Festival at Zaryadye park in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2019. The 4th Russian Geographical Society Festival is held from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22 in Moscow. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with the diverse nature and cultural heritage of Russia during the festival. Photo:Xinhua

Representatives of Cossacks showcase crafts at their site during the Russian Geographical Society Festival at Zaryadye park in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2019. The 4th Russian Geographical Society Festival is held from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22 in Moscow. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with the diverse nature and cultural heritage of Russia during the festival. Photo:Xinhua

People participate in a masterclass at the site of Bashkortostan Republic during the Russian Geographical Society Festival at Zaryadye park in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2019. The 4th Russian Geographical Society Festival is held from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22 in Moscow. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with the diverse nature and cultural heritage of Russia during the festival. Photo:Xinhua