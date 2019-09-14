Flamingoes migrate to beaches in Kuwait in late autumn

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/14 14:24:28

Flamingoes forage on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sep 13, 2019. Flamingoes migrate to the beaches in Kuwait in late autumn through early spring every year.Photo:Xinhua


 

Flamingoes fly on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sep 13, 2019. Flamingoes migrate to the beaches in Kuwait in late autumn through early spring every year.Photo:Xinhua


 

Flamingoes fly on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sep 13, 2019. Flamingoes migrate to the beaches in Kuwait in late autumn through early spring every year.Photo:Xinhua


 

Flamingoes forage on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sep 13, 2019. Flamingoes migrate to the beaches in Kuwait in late autumn through early spring every year.Photo:Xinhua


 

Flamingoes fly on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sep 13, 2019. Flamingoes migrate to the beaches in Kuwait in late autumn through early spring every year.Photo:Xinhua


 

Flamingoes forage on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sep 13, 2019. Flamingoes migrate to the beaches in Kuwait in late autumn through early spring every year.Photo:Xinhua


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus