Giant pandas enjoy mooncakes, skewered fruits, vegetables in Taipei

Giant panda Tuantuan eats skewered fruits and vegetables at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Sep 13, 2019. Mooncakes and skewered fruits and vegetables were specially made by the staff of Taipei Zoo for giant pandas to celebrate the the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo:Xinhua

Giant panda Tuantuan eats skewered fruits and vegetables at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Sep 13, 2019. Mooncakes and skewered fruits and vegetables were specially made by the staff of Taipei Zoo for giant pandas to celebrate the the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo:Xinhua

Giant panda Yuanzai eats skewered fruits and vegetables at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Sep 13, 2019. Mooncakes and skewered fruits and vegetables were specially made by the staff of Taipei Zoo for giant pandas to celebrate the the Mid-Autumn Festival.Photo:Xinhua

Giant panda Yuanzai tastes a piece of ice in the shape of mooncake at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Sep 13, 2019. Mooncakes and skewered fruits and vegetables were specially made by the staff of Taipei Zoo for giant pandas to celebrate the the Mid-Autumn Festival.Photo:Xinhua

Giant panda Yuanzai eats skewered fruits and vegetables at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Sep 13, 2019. Mooncakes and skewered fruits and vegetables were specially made by the staff of Taipei Zoo for giant pandas to celebrate the the Mid-Autumn Festival.Photo:Xinhua