US blames Iran for attacks on Saudi oil facilities

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday blamed Iran for the attacks on two Aramco oil plants in the east of Saudi Arabia."Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply," said the top US diplomat in dual tweets on Saturday afternoon."There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen," Pompeo added.Pompeo's tweets came hours after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the drone attacks.Also on Saturday afternoon, the White House said President Donald Trump had spoken by phone with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, discussing the attacks and Saudi Arabia's self-defense."The United States Government is monitoring the situation," according to a statement released by the White House.Saudi Interior Minister announced on Saturday that drone attacks caused fires at two oil facilities of Saudi petroleum company Aramco. The attacks hit the two sites in Abqaiq and Khurais areas.