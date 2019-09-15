All-Breed Championship Dog Show in the Philippines

A Shih Tzu dog is groomed during the All-Breed Championship Dog Show in Marikina City, the Philippines, Sept. 14, 2019. Hundreds of dogs of various breeds competed in the All-Breed Championship Dog Show. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Chow Chow dog is groomed during the All-Breed Championship Dog Show in Marikina City, the Philippines, Sept. 14, 2019. Hundreds of dogs of various breeds competed in the All-Breed Championship Dog Show. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Chow Chow dog is groomed during the All-Breed Championship Dog Show in Marikina City, the Philippines, Sept. 14, 2019. Hundreds of dogs of various breeds competed in the All-Breed Championship Dog Show. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Shih Tzu dog is groomed during the All-Breed Championship Dog Show in Marikina City, the Philippines, Sept. 14, 2019. Hundreds of dogs of various breeds competed in the All-Breed Championship Dog Show. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Shih Tzu dog is groomed during the All-Breed Championship Dog Show in Marikina City, the Philippines, Sept. 14, 2019. Hundreds of dogs of various breeds competed in the All-Breed Championship Dog Show. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Chow Chow dog is groomed during the All-Breed Championship Dog Show in Marikina City, the Philippines, Sept. 14, 2019. Hundreds of dogs of various breeds competed in the All-Breed Championship Dog Show. (Photo: Xinhua)

Golden Retrievers compete during the All-Breed Championship Dog Show in Marikina City, the Philippines, Sept. 14, 2019. Hundreds of dogs of various breeds competed in the All-Breed Championship Dog Show. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Shih Tzu dog is groomed during the All-Breed Championship Dog Show in Marikina City, the Philippines, Sept. 14, 2019. Hundreds of dogs of various breeds competed in the All-Breed Championship Dog Show. (Photo: Xinhua)